Fatal Melbourne crash: Ford F350 collides with Kia Soul, driver killed

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on April 30, 2026, in the area of Babcock Street and University Boulevard.

According to MPD, the investigation showed that a Ford F350 crossed a median into oncoming traffic and struck a 2016 Kia Soul.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one vehicle rolled over and another off the roadway on a sidewalk.

Brevard County Fire Rescue transported the driver of the Kia Soul to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The crash closed all traffic lanes for several hours.

The crash investigation remains active.

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