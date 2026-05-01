Universal Orlando gears up for summer movie magic with special exhibits

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort will introduce a series of limited-time, movie-themed experiences this summer.

The offerings, scheduled from May 23 through August 10, include themed exhibits, character appearances and photo opportunities across the resort.

At Universal Studios Florida, a new exhibit will highlight films from director Steven Spielberg, along with content tied to an upcoming release. Additional experiences include photo ops and themed food based on the film Jaws, as well as previews tied to Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters.”

A summer movie series is also planned at Universal CityWalk, featuring screenings of films such as “Back to the Future” and “E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial” on select dates.

Seasonal entertainment, including a daytime parade and nighttime lagoon show, is also expected to return during the summer period.

The resort said the experiences are part of its seasonal offerings for visitors during the summer months.

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