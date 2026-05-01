President Trump approves permits for extended red snapper season in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County charter fishers are celebrating after a major announcement by President Donald Trump related to the South Atlantic Red Snapper Season.

Today, the President approved permits in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, which allow the states to manage their own red snapper seasons.

“We cannot believe that President Trump announced today our 39-day Atlantic snapper season here in the state of Florida,” said Haley Stephens, owner of Sea Spirit Charters.

Stephens has led the charge statewide to extend the snapper season. For years, she took her concerns to decision makers, and her efforts helped convince the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – or NOAA- to add an extra day to the season last year.

She said the 39-day season will help local fisheries thrive.

“It’s a huge win for local fishermen, and we’re going to see a huge boost in our local economy, and it’s a really big win for conservation as well,” said Stephens.

Stephens said this announcement also allows the states to start their own data-collection programs, which will help with conservation.

Stephens explained that NOAA’s data collection and what local fishermen see on a daily basis have not been in line. She believes this new process will lead to a more accurate reading of the red snapper population.

“We are really excited for this opportunity to move on a more localized path and not only champion for our local fisheries but the conservation side of it as well,” said Stephens.

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