Miniature horses bring comfort to seniors in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Senior Resource Alliance has teamed up with Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures to introduce miniature horses to seniors in hospitals and care facilities throughout Central Florida.

Launched on May 1, the program offers equine-assisted therapy designed to reduce anxiety, stress, and loneliness among seniors. The visits may also support memory recall for individuals with dementia, according to officials.

“This program provides more than a memorable morning; it addresses the rising rates of loneliness within our aging community,” said Karla Radka, Senior Resource Alliance’s President & CEO. “With every interaction, older adults who may have limited contact with their loved ones can experience a meaningful connection that reminds them that they’re not alone.”

The miniature horses undergo years of specialized training and are certified to safely interact in medical settings, including around medical equipment.

Organizers note that this initiative comes as loneliness affects older adults nationwide, with roughly 40% reporting feelings of isolation, according to AARP.

The program is funded by Independent Living Systems, which provides support services for Medicare and Medicaid populations.

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