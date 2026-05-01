Orlando Science Charter School secures spot at National Science Olympiad tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. — Students from Orlando Science Charter School are heading to a national competition after earning top marks at a statewide event.

The school qualified for the National Science Olympiad tournament for the third consecutive year, with 15 students securing a spot after competing against 44 teams at a regional competition held at University of South Florida in April.

Students were tested in a range of subjects, including anatomy, machines and water quality.

The team is set to travel to Los Angeles in May, where they will compete against more than 60 schools from across the country.

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