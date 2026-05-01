Suspect in deadly I-4 crash that killed three released on bond

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of causing a triple fatal hit and run crash on I-4 in October is now out on bond.

Her attorney said the State Attorney’s Office no longer has evidence to meet the standard for pretrial detention.

“Big development in the case, major development in the case that doesn’t usually happen and is completely out of the ordinary.”

23-year-old Lindsey Isaacs’ lawyer Patrick McGeehan shared that video on social media just before she was released from jail on bond. Isaacs is accused of causing a crash on I-4 that killed three people in October.

FHP said Isaacs was driving a Dodge Durango near DeBary when she sideswiped a car, hit a motorcycle and caused a chain reaction crash. Flagler County Deputy Administrator Jorge Salinas and his wife were killed. The motorcyclist also died.

FHP arrested Isaacs two weeks ago on several charges including three counts of leaving the scene of a deadly crash and three counts of vehicular homicide. Two days ago, her no bond status was reversed.

“The prosecutors call me. They say the developed information and they no longer meet the standard for pretrial detention, they want to discuss bond,” said McGeehan in his video.

FHP sent us a statement saying: “This case involved three fatalities, and cases such as these are incredibly complex, requiring reconstruction and countless hours of investigation to confirm or rule out potential leads. If the involvement of another vehicle and/or person is identified at a future time, an update will be provided.”

A week after the crash FHP shut down parts of I4 to reconstruct the scene for several hours. East bound lanes were closed from Seminole to Volusia County.

So far, the state attorney’s office has not filed formal charges against Isaacs.

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