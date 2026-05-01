Cold front to bring strong storms and high fire danger to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Weather Alert Day has been issued for Saturday afternoon and evening, as strong to severe storms are possible in parts of Central Florida.

A strong cold front will push into the area on Saturday, bringing a line of storms.

Evening Forecast: Friday, May 1, 2026 (WFTV)

The morning hours on Saturday will feature increasing clouds and developing gusty winds. Wind gusts over 35 mph are possible ahead of the storms during the day.

Ahead of the cold front, an elevated fire danger will persist across the region. The greatest wildfire risk will be in the southeast of Metro Orlando.

Evening Forecast: Friday, May 1, 2026 (WFTV)

The line of strong to severe storms will likely enter the northwest areas of Central Florida during the early to mid-afternoon hours.

The storms will push into Metro Orlando during the late afternoon and early evening, and the line will continue to diminish during the mid-evening hours.

Evening Forecast: Friday, May 1, 2026 (WFTV)

The greatest threat from the storms will be gusty winds over 50 mph. Small hail is also possible, and a very isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Scattered showers will persist Saturday night with drier conditions likely returning for Sunday.

Evening Forecast: Friday, May 1, 2026 (WFTV)

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on this Weather Alert Day.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group