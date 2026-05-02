DOT announces airline support for stranded Spirit passengers after shutdown

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation, under Sean P. Duffy’s leadership, announced coordinated efforts with major airlines to support passengers and employees affected by Spirit Airlines’ shutdown.

Several major airlines, including American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Air, Frontier Airlines, Avelo Airlines, and Breeze Airways, have agreed to provide relief options for affected travelers.

Fare Caps and Discounts

To help stranded passengers rebook flights, several airlines are capping ticket prices for former Spirit customers. Travelers must provide proof of a canceled Spirit booking, such as a confirmation number and payment receipt.

United Airlines: Fare caps available online for two weeks

Delta Air Lines: Available for five days

JetBlue Airways: Available for 72 hours

Southwest Airlines: Available for 72 hours, in-person at airport ticket counters only

Additional cost-saving measures are also being offered. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are reducing fares on high-demand routes previously served by Spirit. Allegiant Air has frozen fares on overlapping routes, while Frontier Airlines is offering up to 50% off base fares across its network through May 10.

Airlines are also stepping in to support former Spirit employees. Most major carriers are extending travel privileges and offering jump seat access to help pilots, flight attendants, and other staff return home.

Additionally, American Airlines and United Airlines are launching dedicated hiring microsites and offering expedited interview opportunities for displaced workers.

What Passengers Should Do

Passengers seeking refunds may face complications due to bankruptcy proceedings, but several options remain:

Contact your credit card issuer to request a chargeback under the Fair Credit Billing Act

Review travel insurance policies for coverage related to airline insolvency

File a claim through the bankruptcy court, though refunds may be partial and delayed

The Department of Transportation is urging affected passengers to act quickly, noting that many of the fare deals are only available for a limited time.

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