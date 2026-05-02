BREAKING: ‘Spirit is winding down all operations’; all flights canceled

ORLANDO, Fla. — Spirit Airlines — known for its yellow airplanes and its low-cost travel — is shutting down.

The company made the announcement early Saturday morning.

Spirit issued the following statement on its website:

“It is with great disappointment that on May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately. To our Guests: all flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available. We are proud of the impact of our ultra-low-cost model on the industry over the last 34 years and had hoped to serve our Guests for many years to come.”

Spirit has had a major presence at Orlando International Airport for decades.

Spirit Airlines passengers in Orlando Spirit was the third largest carrier at Orlando International Airport in 2025.

According to data from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority in 2025, Spirit airlines carried more than 6 million passengers through MCO, making it the airport’s third largest carrier.

Airport officials responded on social media Saturday to the shutdown.

“Spirit Airlines has been a valued partner for 33 years. Our thoughts are with their employees during this difficult time, as well as the many travelers who are affected. Spirit is directing passengers to www.spirit.com for the latest information on refunds, missing luggage, and other travel-related questions."

Spirit’s official website also stated Saturday morning, “Spirit guests should not go to the airport.”

If you are a Spirit customer impacted by the shutdown, click HERE for more information.

This is a developing story. Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on impacts to travelers at Orlando International and elsewhere.

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