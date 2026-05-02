State-level investigation launched into Central Florida sloth deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s attorney general is now assisting in a criminal investigation into the deaths of dozens of sloths connected to Sloth World Orlando, a case that has sparked growing concern across Central Florida.

The office of James Uthmeier confirmed it will work alongside State Attorney Monique Worrell, even after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission previously said its investigation found no criminal wrongdoing.

That conclusion has not sat well with many, including State Representative Anna Eskamani, who pushed for additional scrutiny and asked the attorney general to step in.

“We keep stating that no laws are broken, and I just find that to be an unacceptable response,” Eskamani said.

According to FWC reports, dozens of sloths were transported from South America to Central Florida over the past several years before the attraction ever opened to the public. Investigators did not point to a single cause of death but found the animals likely died from a combination of factors, including:

Viral infection

Cold exposure

Stress during transportation

Being housed in a warehouse

Despite those findings, FWC said the deaths did not rise to the level of a criminal violation.

Eskamani argues that standard is inconsistent and is calling for accountability moving forward.

“We need to make sure that this never happens again. And it starts with accountability,” she said. “If you are fishing in the wrong place or catch too many crabs or oysters, you could be criminalized… yet you take sloths from the wild, put them in a warehouse, and dozens die — and you’re off the hook. None of this makes sense.”

Both Eskamani and Uthmeier have confirmed that a state-level investigation is now underway. However, Worrell’s office has not commented publicly and did not respond to requests for additional information.

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