Tornado watch issued for Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA — A tornado watch has been issued for all of central Florida until 6:00 p.m. tonight.

A ground stop has also been ordered at MCO due to thunderstorms.

A line of storms is continuing to move through our state and will have severe weather impacts through the late afternoon.

Damaging winds are the most common risk, but a couple of tornadoes could occur.

Strong wind gusts up to 60 mph remain the most dangerous threat into the afternoon.

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes along with severe thunderstorms. Hail up to 1 in is also possible in the storms.

The most likely time to see the severe weather move through your area will be between 1:30 and 3:00 if you live in Marion, Sumter, Lake, Flagler or Volusia counties. Between 4:00 and 6:00 will be the most likely time for the rest of our area including Orlando.

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