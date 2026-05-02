Rosen Hotels & Resorts offers discounted rates for stranded Spirit Airlines passengers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Travelers affected by Spirit Airlines’ sudden shutdown now have access to a more budget-friendly accommodation in Central Florida.

Rosen Hotels & Resorts announced on Saturday that it is providing discounted “distress rates” for stranded passengers needing accommodations while they adjust their travel plans.

The company states that the initiative is similar to programs it usually launches during hurricanes and severe weather, which are designed to help people find safe and affordable lodging in case of unexpected disruptions.

To qualify, guests must mention the Spirit Airlines distress rate and provide proof of ticketing.

Discounted nightly rates vary by property:

$79 per night (plus tax):

Rosen Inn International



Rosen Inn Closest to Universal



Rosen Inn Pointe Orlando



Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista

$119 per night (plus tax):

Rosen Plaza

$149 per night (plus tax):

Rosen Centre

$169 per night (plus tax):

Rosen Shingle Creek

Rosen officials say all properties remain pet-friendly during this period, with no additional pet fees.

Travelers looking to book a room under the distress rate can call 866-33-ROSEN.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group