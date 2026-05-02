Man shot after forcing entry into Mount Dora home, deputies say he was soon-to-be ex-husband

MT. DORA, Fla. — A man was shot after forcing his way into a home in Mount Dora Saturday morning, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called around 8:48 a.m. to a home on Cheval Street, where they responded alongside the Mount Dora Police Department for a reported verbal dispute.

When authorities arrived, they learned a resident had shot a man who entered the home through an unlocked sliding glass door.

Investigators say the situation escalated after the man arrived at the home and began knocking and banging on the front door and windows. He then entered through the back door and forced his way into a bedroom by kicking the door in.

That’s when the homeowner fired two shots, hitting the man.

According to deputies, the person who was shot is the husband of the homeowner’s girlfriend. Officials say the couple is currently going through a divorce.

The injured man was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived and was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

The homeowner is cooperating with investigators.

Authorities say the case remains active and no arrests have been made, and names are not being released at this time.

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