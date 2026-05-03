Apopka Police arrest two after shots fired damage vehicles and fence

APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on April, 24, 2026.

Shots were fired near Martin Street and N. Maine Avenue, resulting in damage to multiple vehicles and a fence.

While no injuries were reported, officers arrested Jesus Barragan and Luis Ayala and recovered a firearm in connection with the incident.

Both men face charges, including shooting into occupied or unoccupied dwellings, public or private buildings, or vehicles, and criminal mischief for property damage exceeding $1,000.

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