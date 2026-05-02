Warm and dry conditions persist: Highs in the 90s expected

ORLANDO, Fla. — The dry conditions will continue, with highs Tuesday in the mid-80s and temperatures Wednesday in the low 90s.After a stormy start to the weekend, calmer weather returns for Sunday.

The showers and storms will continue to wind down tonight, with clouds remaining. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, May 2, 2026 (WFTV)

Sunday will feature drier and cooler conditions. The clouds will be slow to exit, but dry conditions are now expected for most. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the low 80s.

We’ll start next week with quieter weather. Expect a blend of sun and clouds for Monday, with temps again in the low 80s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, May 2, 2026 (WFTV)

Warmer weather does return for the middle of next week. The dry conditions will continue, with highs Tuesday in the mid-80s and temperatures Wednesday in the low 90s.to

We will close out next week with the return to warm weather. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday, with rain and storm chances returning to the area.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, May 2, 2026 (WFTV)

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