Juvenile drowning investigation underway at Lori Wilson Park

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The Cocoa Beach Police Department is investigating a drowning that occurred at Lori Wilson Park on Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from CBPD, around 1:55 pm, CBPD, Cocoa Beach Fire Department, and Brevard County Ocean Rescue responded to the scene following reports of two juveniles, ages 12 and 17, in distress in the water.

BCOR lifeguards safely brought the 12-year-old back to shore.

It took a search to locate the 17-year-old, who was submerged and unresponsive when they found them and removed them from the surf.

Both juveniles were transported to a local hospital; the 17-year-old was later pronounced dead.

The drowning remains under investigation.

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