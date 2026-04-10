This cow was days from slaughter. Now he’s getting a second chance

POLK CITY, Fla. — His furry face and big ears caught her eyes, and so did the fact that Charley the steer was set to be slaughtered. One Central Florida woman decided she couldn’t let that happen!

Central Florida resident and animal lover Leslie Russell saw a post about a young steer set to be slaughtered and decided she could not let it happen.

Charley, a 4-H steer who didn’t meet weight requirements, was set to be processed in mid-March. After seeing the post, Russell stepped in, launching a GoFundMe and ultimately paying for him herself to make sure he would be safe while donations continued. Organizers say they are still about $1,500 short of their goal.

That effort brought Charley to Bell Family Farm, where he arrived on April 7 with help from the Florida Farm School, which transported him for free.

Now, instead of slaughter, Charley is beginning a new life as a potential “cow cuddler” and farm ambassador, giving visitors the chance to interact with him through petting, feeding, and bonding.

But his new home comes with its own challenges.

Bell Family Farm is still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Milton in 2024. The property suffered water damage, and repairs, including fencing, are still being completed piece by piece as time and money allow.

Despite those financial struggles, the family chose to take Charley in.

The farm is already home to 65 animals and was built with the goal of giving people a more personal connection to animals, showing they are not just livestock but living, feeling animals with their own personalities.

Those involved say getting Charley to Polk City was a true community effort. Florida Farm School not only helped share his story but also donated time and transportation to move him roughly two and a half hours to safety.

Now, what began as a race to save his life is becoming something bigger, a second chance.

Farm owners hope Charley’s story, along with plans for a cow cuddling experience, will bring visitors out to support the farm as it continues to rebuild.

You can visit Bell Family Farm to meet Charley and the other animals as the farm works to grow and recover.

Organizers say donations are still being accepted to help cover Charley’s rescue and support the farm that gave him a home.

For Charley, the journey ends with safety and a forever home. For the Bell family, it is another step forward, rebuilding not just their farm, but a mission rooted in compassion.

Click here for Charley’s GoFundMe.

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