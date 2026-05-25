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FHP investigates deadly tractor accident in Marion County

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
i 295 wreck A log truck overturned Wednesday blocking all lanes of traffic on I-295 and Normandy Blvd.
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a tractor in Marion County on Sunday.

According to FHP, around 6:55 pm a John Deere Tractor was conducting maintenance on NE 21st Ave Road when the tractor went over a steep embankment and overturned.

The tractor operator was pronounced dead on the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

The crash remains under investigation.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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