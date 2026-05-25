Deadly crash shuts down part of I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating after a deadly overnight crash on Interstate 95 in Brevard County.

The crash happened around 1:21 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95, south of the Beachline Expressway.

The crash has shut down all southbound lanes of I-95 in the area.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash and how many people were hurt.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Channel 9 is gathering more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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