Casselberry police investigate death of toddler in vehicle accident

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A 14-month-old child has died in Casselberry following an incident involving a vehicle operated by a parent. The Casselberry Police Department is conducting an active investigation into the circumstances.

The Casselberry Police Department confirmed the active investigation, stating the child either fell from a vehicle and/or was run over by the parent-operated vehicle.

The Seminole County Fire Department pronounced the child deceased at the scene.

Traffic Homicide Investigators and a Patrol Commander are on scene as part of the ongoing investigation. Channel nine is following the breaking news from Seminole County, with reporter Nick Papantonis en route to the scene.

Channel 9 will keep providing news updates on this developing story.

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