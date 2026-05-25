Orlando police investigate Sunday crash with multiple injuries

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a crash on Curry Ford Road that occurred on Sunday.

The crash, according to the Orlando Fire Depertment the crash, involved four vehicles and five injuries.

Those who were transported to the hospital included two adult patients, two pediatric patients, two pediatric trauma patients, and one adult trauma patient.

The crash remains under investigation.

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