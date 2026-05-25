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Orlando police investigate Sunday crash with multiple injuries

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Orlando Police Department Logo of the Orlando Police Department on a patrol car. (Nick Papantonis)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a crash on Curry Ford Road that occurred on Sunday.

The crash, according to the Orlando Fire Depertment the crash, involved four vehicles and five injuries.

Those who were transported to the hospital included two adult patients, two pediatric patients, two pediatric trauma patients, and one adult trauma patient.

The crash remains under investigation.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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