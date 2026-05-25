ZooTampa Welcomes New Nyala Calf to Expanding Family

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa at Lowry Park announced the birth of a female nyala calf on May 6, 2026. The new calf joins mother Macy and father Barry, alongside other new arrivals and attractions at the park, including the new Florida Waters area and several new tour programs.

The nyala calf weighed 6.3 pounds and stood within 15 minutes of its birth. Both the mother and calf are healthy and bonding well. Nyala are spiral-horned antelope native to southern Africa, recognized for their reddish-brown or chestnut coats with white stripes and spots. The gestation period for nyalas is approximately 210 to 220 days.

As they mature, male nyala develop spiral horns and darker coats. These antelopes inhabit woodlands and thickets, often grazing in groups. Nyala calves spend about seven months developing in the womb. Guests can observe the new nyala family in their mixed-yard habitat at the Zoo.

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