Florida health officials confirm measles infections

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has reported two confirmed cases of measles, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

The confirmed cases involve one individual aged zero to four and another aged 25 to 29, with both infections contracted within Florida.

Measles is a very contagious disease that spreads through respiratory aerosols when an infected person coughs or sneezes, as explained by the Florida Board of Respiratory Care.

The virus can remain viable for up to two hours on surfaces or within an enclosed space following a cough or sneeze by an infected individual.

The incubation period for measles varies from seven to 21 days, typically averaging 10 to 12 days. An infected person can spread the virus to others before showing any symptoms.

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