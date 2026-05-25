Rain chances ease for Memorial Day across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday was another day featuring scattered rain and storms, but slightly lower rain chances are ahead for Memorial Day.

The rain and storms will slowly fade away this evening, with some activity possible at the coast in the early morning. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, May 24, 2026 (WFTV)

Some drier air does move in for Memorial Day, reducing rain and storm chances. More widely scattered activity is anticipated in the PM hours, with highs in the low 90s.

The lower rain and storm chances continue to start the shortened work week on Tuesday. Once again, the best chance for storms will be in the afternoon and evening, with temps in the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, May 24, 2026 (WFTV)

Changes begin to arrive midweek. Deeper moisture will lift into the area, increasing the threat for rain and storms. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

The somewhat active pattern will likely continue to close out the week, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

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