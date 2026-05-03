Gusty winds and cooler temps expected today, rain returns Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The cold front we were tracking yesterday has moved south and we will see progressively drying air and cooler temperatures.

A few leftover showers are possible in the morning. Any chance of thunderstorms has moved south with the front.

High temperatures this afternoon will struggle to get much above the mid-70s. This is from the colder air that has reached our area from the north.

Morning Forecast: Sunday, May 3, 2026 Morning Forecast: Sunday, May 3, 2026

We are also tracking some stronger winds today with gusts up to 25 mph, especially along our coast.

Morning Forecast: Sunday, May 3, 2026 Morning Forecast: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Temperatures will begin to warm back up tomorrow. Afternoon highs will return to the 90s as early as Wednesday and our next good chance of rain is Thursday.

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