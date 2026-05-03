Universal CityWalk adds Summer Movie and Music Series to summer lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Summer nights are lighting up at Universal Orlando Resort with the return of popular shows and seasonal entertainment across the parks and CityWalk.

At Universal Studios Florida, “Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacular” is once again taking center stage on select nights through August 23. The nighttime lagoon show brings together music from blockbuster films with fountains, projections and pyrotechnics.

Over at Universal Islands of Adventure, the “Hogwarts Always” projection show is also back, running on select dates through August 24. The show transforms Hogwarts Castle with scenes and music inspired by the Wizarding World.

Beyond the parks, Universal CityWalk is also adding to the summer lineup with its Summer Movie Series at Universal Cinemark, featuring classic films on select nights from June 20 through August 26.

CityWalk will also host a Summer Music Series, with live performances every Saturday from June 20 through August 15, featuring themed nights ranging from rock and Broadway to EDM and country.

Women in Music: June 20

Broadway Night: June 27

Legends of Rock Night: July 4

Boy Band Night: July 11

Throwback Night: July 18

Latin Night: July 25

EDM Night: August 1

Motown Night: August 8

Country Night: August 15

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