Breezy and pleasant Monday before midweek heat moves into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect a nice day across Central Florida.

Monday will be breezy with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph. Gusts will be near 20-25 mph, which will help to keep our beaches a little cooler.

Afternoon highs along the coast will reach the upper 70s, while daytime highs inland will climb into the low to mid 80s.

Monday weather outlook - WFTV Expect 70s and 80s in the Channel 9 viewing area on Monday. Near-record highs are expected later this week. (WFTV staff)

Over the next few days, temperatures will be building.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi says big heat will soon return, with afternoon highs reaching the 90s by midweek. Mid-90s, and near-record heat are likely on Thursday.

During this stretch, rain chances will be minimal.

Monday weather outlook - WFTV Expect 70s and 80s in the Channel 9 viewing area on Monday. Near-record highs are expected later this week. (WFTV staff)

Rain will be more likely come Friday and into the weekend.

Have a great week, Central Florida!

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