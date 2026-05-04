Texas Roadhouse brings 200+ jobs to Winter Haven with new restaurant

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Texas Roadhouse is opening a new location in Winter Haven, bringing more than 200 jobs to the area.

The restaurant, located on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, is expected to open in late June.

According to the company, the new location will employ about 220 full- and part-time workers. Hiring is already underway, with interviews being held on-site.

The 8,000-square-foot restaurant will offer dine-in and takeout options once it opens.

Texas Roadhouse operates hundreds of locations nationwide.

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