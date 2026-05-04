DeSantis approves new congressional map, Republicans gain 4 seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — ‘Signed, sealed, and delivered’—that was Governor DeSantis’s statement today after approving a new congressional district map.

Republicans estimate they will gain 4 seats under the map, effectively turning Kissimmee red. The governor maintains that the new districts reflect population shifts.

The congressman representing Kissimmee has indicated to Channel 9 that the effort is clearly partisan.

“It is partisan,” the congressman states. “The governor admits that he aimed to flip four Democratic seats. This action violates every principle of fair districts.”

Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, stated, “Once the jurisprudence started moving, we knew that wasn’t the case. That was really what started my interest in doing this.”

Depending on legal action, the map may be implemented for the mid-term elections in November.

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