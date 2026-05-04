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Shawn Langdon sets new NHRA speed record at 345 mph

The run breaks the previous NHRA record of 343.51 mph

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ADEL, Ga. — Two-time NHRA world champion Shawn Langdon set a new speed record Friday with a 345 mph run during Top Fuel qualifying at South Georgia Motorsports Park.

The run breaks the previous NHRA record of 343.51 mph, set in 2025.

Langdon made the record-breaking pass during the inaugural NHRA Southern Nationals, one of the newest stops on the league’s schedule.

The veteran driver capped off the weekend by winning the event Sunday, marking his second victory of the 2026 season and the 24th of his career.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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