Artemis II launch draws big crowds and brings boost to Space Coast economy

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crowds lined up around the Space Coast as NASA’s Artemis II crew made their highly anticipated trip around the Moon, drawing tens of thousands of visitors and delivering a major economic impact to the region.

New data from the Space Coast Office of Tourism shows more than 90,000 out-of-county visitors traveled to the area on NASA’s April 1, 2026, launch day alone.

That figure, gathered through cellular device tracking software, does not include Brevard County residents,

international carriers, or people without mobile devices — meaning the true number of spectators is likely even higher.

“It was mega. It was just such a wonderful atmosphere,” said Mark Marquette, Executive Director of the American Space Museum & Walk of Fame in Titusville.

The surge in visitors was felt across the region. Marquette said the museum experienced one of its busiest days ever, with hundreds of guests passing through its doors, while nearby attractions, restaurants, and viewing areas were packed.

According to the Space Coast Office of Tourism, approximately 346,000 visitors came to the Space Coast from March 29 through April 4, a significant increase from the 226,000 visitors recorded during the Artemis I launch in 2022. On average, visitors

stayed two days. That influx translated into a major economic win. With an estimated daily spend of $231 per visitor, the total economic impact for the week reached more than $41 million.

The numbers far exceed typical launch activity, which averages about 55,000 out-of-county visitors for other major missions in recent years.

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