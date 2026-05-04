Abortion pill access temporarily restored by Supreme Court

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily restored nationwide access to the abortion pill Mifepristone on May 4 after a lower court banned mailing it.

This stay remains in effect until at least May 11, allowing the drug to continue being prescribed through telehealth and delivered by mail while the court reviews additional emergency filings.

Florida and Texas are currently suing the FDA over ongoing lawsuits, claiming that the availability of the pill by mail conflicts with their state-level abortion restrictions.

Impact on Floridians

Six-Week Restriction : Florida law bans surgical and medication abortions after six weeks, despite federal mailing rules. Many don’t realize they’re pregnant before this, limiting access.

: Florida law bans surgical and medication abortions after six weeks, despite federal mailing rules. Many don’t realize they’re pregnant before this, limiting access. Limited Exceptions : Abortions after six weeks are allowed only in emergencies, fetal abnormalities, or documented cases of rape, incest, or trafficking before the third trimester.

: Abortions after six weeks are allowed only in emergencies, fetal abnormalities, or documented cases of rape, incest, or trafficking before the third trimester. Telehealth and Mail : While Florida law usually requires in-person doctor visits for prescriptions, the Supreme Court’s recent stay allows out-of-state providers to ship medications to Floridians temporarily.

: While Florida law usually requires in-person doctor visits for prescriptions, the Supreme Court’s recent stay allows out-of-state providers to ship medications to Floridians temporarily. Medication Prevalence: Medication abortion is the most prevalent method in the state, making up about 57%–63% of all abortions in Florida.

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