Fantasy 5 winning ticket worth $100K+ sold in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A lottery ticket recently purchased in Osceola County was a lucky one.

The Fantasy 5 ticket matched all the numbers in Sunday night’s drawing.

The Florida Lottery said a grocery store sold the winning Quick Pick ticket.

The Fantasy 5 Evening Draw numbers for May 3 were:

6-12-20-21-30.

Lottery officials said that top prize is worth $108,870.45.

Winn Dixie, located at 4855 East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in St. Cloud, sold the winning ticket.

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