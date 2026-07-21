Help Central Florida students succeed by donating supplies at ‘Stuff-A-Bus’ event

, Fla. — VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — VoTran, in partnership with RATP Dev USA, VoTran’s operations contractor, is asking the community to help local students prepare for the upcoming school year by donating new school supplies through its annual Stuff-A-Bus campaign.

The initiative encourages residents to contribute essential classroom items that will be loaded onto a VoTran bus and distributed to local schools and community back-to-school events. The goal is to help students start the school year equipped for success.

A special Stuff-A-Bus event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, outside the VoTran Administrative Offices, located at 950 Big Tree Road in South Daytona. Community members are encouraged to bring family and friends to help fill the bus with much-needed supplies.

Those unable to attend the event can still participate by dropping off donations during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the VoTran Administrative Office through Thursday, July 30.

Requested donations include: backpacks, lunch boxes, notebooks, loose-leaf paper, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, calculators, folders, water bottles and other classroom essentials.

Every donation helps ensure local children have the tools they need to get the school year off to a strong start.

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