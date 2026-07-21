Relativity Space to create thousands of jobs with Florida expansion

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Relativity Space plans a major expansion on Florida’s Space Coast, expected to create thousands of high-paying jobs by 2034.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement during the 2026 Farnborough International Air Show, where Florida leaders revealed details of the project previously known as “Project Forge.”

Relativity Space plans to build an additional Terran R rocket production facility and expand its test and launch infrastructure at Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The company’s reusable Terran R rocket could make its first launch from Launch Complex 16 at Cape Canaveral before the end of the year.

“It’s good for Florida, it is good for the country,” said space analyst Dr. Ken Kremer of Space UpClose. He told Eyewitness News, “ We need more companies to invest here because the space launch market is growing phenomenally.”

The news comes as Florida continues to pursue international partnerships in the aerospace sector. During the air show, Space Florida signed a new agreement with the United Kingdom’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology to fund joint aerospace research, innovation and commercialization projects.

Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long said the partnership is designed to connect Florida companies with international aerospace partners and encourage overseas businesses to establish operations in the state.

The agreement commits $400,000 to collaborative aerospace projects and marks the first partnership under Florida’s International Aerospace Innovation Fund.

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