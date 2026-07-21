A FedEx truck hit her car. Her claim was still denied

CLERMONT, Fla — A FedEx delivery truck rolled through a Clermont parking lot and appeared to strike two cars.

Tiffany McGhee, the owner of one of the cars said, “I called and they said, ‘Oh, we closed the claim, we denied it.’”

McGhee told Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal at first FedEx only took responsibility for the damage to one car, but not hers.

She was frustrated because she had been dealing with FedEx for more than a month without results, but less than two hours after Action 9 reached out to the company for answers she received an email letting her know the repairs would be covered.

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The month-long battle between McGhee and FedEx started with a phone call from her son.

“My teenager went outside to take out the trash, and he called me and he was like, ‘Mom, somebody hit the car,’” she explained.

It was only later that day when surveillance video from her apartment complex revealed the FedEx delivery truck rolled through the parking lot before it struck parked cars. If you look closely at the video, you can see two cars shook upon impact. One car had its bumper ripped off. That’s the car FedEx took responsibility for right away, but McGhee’s bumper showed damage, too.

McGhee said, “I reached out to the manager. And they said, ‘Oh no, we already reported the one car, and he only backed into one car.’”

The video shows the delivery truck rolled forward; it didn’t back into anything. It was also odd because when you watch the video, you don’t see the driver get out of the truck right away as you might expect. That’s because as the truck started rolling, it appears from the video the driver was walking the other way and up some stairs to make a delivery. Moments after impact, he went running after the truck to check out the damage.

“And that’s when we were like ‘Oh my God. He wasn’t even in the vehicle at all,’” McGhee said.

According to McGhee, despite her explaining what happened, the insurance provider for FedEx promptly denied her claim and claimed their truck video showed only one car was hit.

McGhee said, “I was like, ‘How did you deny a claim? Like no one came out here to look.’”

After she posted the video on social media, FedEx reached back out and asked her for the video. She said a week went by after she submitted the video and she didn’t’ receive a response, so she contacted Action 9.

Less than two hours after Action 9 went to FedEx for answers, she received the email, letting her know the damage, estimated at just over $1,100 would be covered.

FedEx sent Action 9 this statement:

“Safety is our highest priority, and we are grateful no one was injured. We worked directly with the affected individual to resolve this matter.”

Tiffany McGhee just wishes it would have been resolved a little sooner.

“And I hate that I even had to go this far,” she said.

Since McGhee also works at the apartment complex, she was fortunate to see the video right away. If you are in a situation like this, it’s important to file a police report so police can try to get the video if you can’t get it on your own. Keep in mind, if you feel you are in the right, it’s ok to push back against any insurance denials like she did.

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