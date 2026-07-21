Sandspur Road to be reduced to one lane for asphalt resurfacing

MAITLAND, Fla. — Drivers in Maitland should expect delays beginning Wednesday as crews continue roadwork on Sandspur Road.

The city says traffic will be reduced to one lane between Hope Road and Wymore Road while workers resurface the asphalt. The project follows the recent reopening of Sandspur Road between Hope Road and Bucher Road, which occurred last Friday.

City leaders expect the work to wrap up by Thursday, weather permitting.

Motorists are encouraged to plan for extra travel time or seek alternate routes during the lane closure.

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