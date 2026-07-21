Titusville water rates may double to fund stormwater upgrades

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — City leaders are moving forward with a proposal that could double water service fees while officials work to address ongoing flooding.

Mayor Andrew Connors says additional funding is critical, warning there is no viable way to fix the city’s stormwater problems without increased revenue.

As your mayor, I’m committed to transforming our stormwater infrastructure to better protect our beautiful community. Together, we can tackle challenges, enhance our neighborhoods, and build a brighter, more resilient future for all! pic.twitter.com/aZW2H1XYZs — Andrew Connors (@Mayor_Connors) July 20, 2026

Last week, the Titusville City Council approved a plan to double the water service rate from $160 to $320. The additional revenue will be allocated to upgrading stormwater infrastructure, such as new equipment to improve drainage and reduce flood risks.

The proposal still requires final approval.

City council members are expected to hold a final vote on August 25.

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