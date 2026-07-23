Flagler deputies conduct over 400 traffic stops during weeklong safety campaign

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County deputies made more than 400 traffic stops during a weeklong campaign targeting speeding, aggressive driving and impaired motorists.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office participated in Operation Southern Slow Down from July 13-18.

During the campaign, deputies:

Conducted 431 traffic stops

Issued 115 citations

Gave 347 warnings

Made nine traffic-related arrests

Arrested two people on DUI charges

Investigated 35 crashes

One traffic fatality was recorded in Flagler County during the enforcement period.

“Speeding and aggressive driving put everyone around you at risk, not just yourself,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Operation Southern Slow Down brought together law enforcement and transportation agencies in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The campaign combined increased enforcement with public education about speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors.

Residents can report recurring traffic concerns through the Sheriff’s Office website.

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