Original sketch comedy show scheduled for August 29 at Mount Dora Music Hall

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Two Real Radio 104.1 personalities are bringing an evening of original sketch comedy to Mount Dora.

Rauce Padgett and Joel Warren will perform their 14 Sketch Comedy Show on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Mount Dora Music Hall inside the Community Building.

The show features original characters, off-the-wall humor and live sketches. It is open only to guests 18 and older.

A happy-hour social will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the show at 8 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $20, while VIP tickets cost $40. Additional fees may apply.

The Mount Dora Community Building is located at 520 N. Baker St.

Tickets are available online through the City of Mount Dora’s ticketing website.

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