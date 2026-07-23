SpaceX watches Gulf system before planned 13th Starship test flight Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing for another major test flight of Starship, the world’s heaviest rocket, just days after a previous launch attempt was called off at the last second.

The company is targeting a new launch opportunity from Texas, with the window opening at 6:45 p.m.

The previous attempt was scrubbed because of engine issues that prevented the rocket from taking flight.

Starship is being developed as a key part of SpaceX’s plans for future deep-space missions.

The massive rocket could eventually play a role in NASA’s Artemis program, including missions that could launch from Florida’s Space Coast as astronauts return to the Moon.

The upcoming test will provide engineers with valuable data as they continue evaluating Starship’s design, performance and reliability.

NASA and the space industry are closely watching the flight, as successful Starship missions could help shape the future of human space exploration.

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