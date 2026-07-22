Fatal crash involving Tesla and bicyclist shuts down road in Orlando

Update 4:47 p.m.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers have issued an update regarding the bicyclist, identified as an adult male, who was declared deceased at the scene.

They have stated that the individual is a 57-year-old native of Orlando.

Original Story

Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that shut down part of a busy Orlando roadway on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:21 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 50 (East Colonial Drive) and Woodbury Road in Orange County, according to authorities.

Florida Highway Patrol says the incident involved a Tesla Model 3 and a bicyclist. The driver of the Tesla, an adult woman whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to AdventHealth East Orlando with minor injuries.

The bicyclist, described as an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is pending confirmation.

Eastbound lanes of East Colonial Drive remain blocked as troopers continue to investigate what led up to the crash. Channel 9 will provide traffic updates as they come in.

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