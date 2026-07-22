Former church member speaks out against youth pastor charged With video voyeurism

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A former member of the Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park said an ex-youth pastor betrayed the trust of the congregation and young women.

Bart Lucas, 59, was arrested in June and charged with video voyeurism after multiple images of nude or partially nude young girls and women were found on his hard drive during a system upgrade.

“He presented just like the normal average dad,” said Regina Alonso, who attended the church as a teen. “I click on (a headline) and I immediately see Bart Lucas’ face and my brain kind of goes spinning for a second. How did this happen? When did this happen?”

Investigators said the videos captured were recorded by cameras Lucas placed inside the women’s restroom in the church and in the baptismal pool area. One of the girls caught on camera is a childhood friend of Alonso, who she says was underage at the time.

A picture Alonso provided to Eyewitness News shows that same girl being baptized by Lucas.

“She is definitely swept up in a whirlwind of emotions that I don’t even think she can describe to me,” Alonso said. “I am so very angry that my friend has to even go through this. I’ve known this friend since I was in first grade. And I never thought Bart Lucas would do anything similar to this.”

A spokesman with the Lake County Sheriffs Office said he can’t comment on the number of victims because the case is still open.

Lucas is due back in court next month.

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