Florida man sentenced to death for murdering pregnant girlfriend over abortion refusal

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A judge in Seminole County has sentenced Donovan L. Faison to death for killing his pregnant girlfriend, Kaylin Fiengo, and their unborn child after she chose not to have an abortion.

Faison was convicted of first-degree murder with a firearm, which included the death of an unborn child, as well as burglary with a firearm for shooting 18-year-old Fiengo while she was seated in her car at a Sanford park in 2022.

On October 30, the jury’s recommendation for the death penalty was made with an 11-1 vote.

“You may and should consider the cold, calculated, premeditated nature of this killing,” Assistant State Attorney Stewart Stone told jurors. “This was an execution-style killing.”

On December 5 in Sanford, Circuit Judge Donna Goerner sentenced Faison to death for first-degree murder and the killing of an unborn child. He also received a life sentence without parole for vehicle burglary involving assault or battery.

Prosecutors introduced text messages during the trial revealing Faison’s anger at Fiengo for not terminating the pregnancy. He also told a friend that he would “crop her out.” The messages suggested that Faison convinced Fiengo to meet him at Coastline Park the night Sanford Police discovered her dead in her Nissan Versa from a gunshot to the head.

The jury recommended the death penalty due to multiple aggravating factors, such as the premeditated nature of the murder.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group