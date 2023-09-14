Powerball: Jackpot rises to $596 million

The Powerball jackpot climbed to $596 million, as no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing. There has not been a winner in 24 consecutive drawings, lottery officials said.

The numbers drawn were 22-30-37-44-45 and the Powerball was 18. The multiplier was 3X.

Update 12:09 a.m. EDT Sept. 14: No one matched all six numbers on Wednesday, meaning the Powerball jackpot climbed to $596 million, lottery officials said.

The next drawing is Saturday. If someone wins that night, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year; or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $288.2 million before taxes.

There was a Match 5 plus Power Play ticket sold in South Carolina that was worth $2 million. A ticket matching five numbers netted one lucky winner $1 million in Missouri.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on July 19, when a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California. That was the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the promotion’s history, lottery officials said.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

2023 Powerball jackpots