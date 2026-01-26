Cold, flu, RSV, or COVID—Distinguishing between common symptoms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Distinguishing between the common cold, flu, RSV, and COVID-19 can be difficult because they share similar symptoms. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that recognizing the key differences in how they start, the severity of fever, and specific signs is crucial for accurate diagnosis.

In 2026, respiratory viruses such as the common cold, flu (influenza), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19 share overlapping symptoms, making careful observation necessary to distinguish between them.

Physicians state that testing continues to be the most reliable way to distinguish these viruses.

Common Cold

Common cold symptoms usually develop gradually and often include a mild fever, slight body aches, a mild or dry cough, and sneezing. Shortness of breath is uncommon.

Flu (Influenza)

Flu symptoms typically include sudden onset, high fever, severe body aches, a strong dry cough, and usually no sneezing or shortness of breath.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

RSV in adults usually presents gradually with mild fever and body aches, along with a deep, chesty cough and sneezing, while infants may experience wheezing as a key symptom.

COVID-19

COVID-19 symptoms can appear gradually or suddenly, typically including fever, body aches, a dry or persistent cough, and a distinctive loss of taste or smell.

Seek medical help if you have trouble breathing, persistent chest pain, or new confusion. At-home testing for COVID-19 and combination tests for flu and COVID-19 are available through the Food and Drug Administration.

