Orange County leaders push for new shelter for human trafficking victims

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in Orange County are talking about building a new shelter to give human trafficking victims a safe place to stay.

The proposal follows data showing that Florida ranks third in the country for calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

A report commissioned by the state last year detailed the volume of trafficking cases across the region.

The findings showed that more than 700,000 people were trafficked in Florida between 2020 and 2024.

Individuals who suspect human trafficking or a similar situation can contact the Florida hotline at one-855-FLA-SAFE.

