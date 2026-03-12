FHP: Man, 76, dies in three-vehicle collision in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 76-year-old Inverness man died Wednesday evening following a three-vehicle collision in Marion County.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 200 and Southwest 137th Court.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving in an SUV along SR-200 when he entered the path of oncoming traffic.

FHP investigators said the vehicle moved into the travel path of a northbound sedan, resulting in a front-left to front-left collision between the two vehicles.

After the impact, troopers determined the sedan rotated before it overturned along the grass shoulder of the roadway.

Following the initial collision, investigators found that the SUV spun into the path of a second sedan that was traveling directly behind the first sedan. The left side of the SUV then collided with the front end of the second sedan on the northbound lanes of the highway.

The SUV’s driver was killed. In a press release, troopers stated that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

FHP reported that the drivers of the other two vehicles suffered minor injuries from the crash.

