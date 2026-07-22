LOUISIANA — Bertha has made landfall as a weak tropical storm with 45-mph winds in the Biloxi Wildlife Management Area in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana.

The storm continues to move west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tropical storm Bertha makes landfall in Louisiana with 45 mph winds The heaviest rain associated with the storm is staying to the south of the Mississippi Delta

The heaviest rain associated with the storm is staying to the south of the Mississippi Delta.

Bertha is expected to maintain tropical storm strength as it moves through southern Louisiana and back into the Gulf by early Thursday morning. It is on track to move through Texas by late Thursday.

Tropical storm Bertha makes landfall in Louisiana with 45 mph winds The heaviest rain associated with the storm is staying to the south of the Mississippi Delta

Even though the center of the storm will pass through Galveston and Houston, the heaviest rain will affect areas like Corpus Christi and Victoria, Texas.

Tropical storm Bertha makes landfall in Louisiana with 45 mph winds The heaviest rain associated with the storm is staying to the south of the Mississippi Delta

Bertha is on track to dissipate by the start of this weekend.

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