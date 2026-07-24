New drone safety system could soon expand to Florida schools

DELTONA, Fla. — A new school safety technology system could soon be coming to campuses across Florida, including Deltona High School in Volusia County.

Campus Guardian Angel is looking to deploy its drone-based security system throughout the state, with plans to bring the technology to Deltona High this fall.

The system uses drones designed to respond quickly during confirmed threats.

Company officials say the drones can be launched within five seconds and are intended to arrive at a scene before patrol officers.

The drones are equipped with safety features including strobe lights, sirens and pepper spray, which the company says are designed to help respond to emergencies and provide an additional layer of protection on campus.

The potential rollout comes as schools continue exploring new technologies aimed at improving emergency response times and campus security.

Officials have not yet announced a full timeline for statewide deployment or which additional schools could receive the system.

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